(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russian armed forces inflicted a massive missile and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) strike on Ukraine, in particular, against the transportation of weapons and ammunition to the front line, including those from NATO countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of the strike, the transportation of weapons and ammunition to combat areas, including those supplied by NATO countries, was disrupted," the ministry said.

The strike also successfully targeted Ukraine's energy system facilities that ensured the functioning of enterprises of the military-industrial complex and the transport system of Ukraine, the ministry added.