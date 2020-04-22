UrduPoint.com
Russia Studies Afghanistan's Request For COVID-19 Assistance - Ambassador

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Kabul has asked Moscow to provide assistance on the COVID-19 response, and Moscow is studying this request, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Aexander Mantytsky told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We have received the assistance request through inter-parliamentary cooperation channels, from the chairman of the Iranian parliament's upper house .

.. The request has been submitted to Moscow and is studied by relevant agencies," Mantytsky said.

Afghanistan has confirmed 1,092 COVID-19 cases so far, with 36 fatalities.

