Russia Studies Putin-Biden Summit Proposal In Light Of 'Real Situation' - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:04 AM

Russia Studies Putin-Biden Summit Proposal in Light of 'Real Situation' - Foreign Ministry

Russia has positively assessed the US proposal for the Putin-Biden summit and will now be considering it according to the recent development in the bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia has positively assessed the US proposal for the Putin-Biden summit and will now be considering it according to the recent development in the bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

"Of course, we have heard President Biden's statements about his interest in 'stable, constructive and predictable' relations with Russia, including the initiative to hold a Russia-US summit. When this proposal was voiced, it was received positively, and is now being considered according to the real situation as it unfolds," the ministry said.

