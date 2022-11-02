Russia Studying Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Defense Ministry is studying the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but the main task is to prevent its shelling from Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry is studying the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but the main task is to prevent its shelling from Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"Let's not make predictions, because this is a difficult issue; it is being actively studied by our ministries, primarily by the ministry of defense. The main task is to prevent the shelling of the NPP by the Ukrainian military," Rudenko said.

The diplomat added that the presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the station could minimize the damage from Kiev's shelling.

"We know how actively cooperation has been established here with the IAEA and the experts who are at the station. Those employees undergo rotation in a certain period of time. And we hope that this will minimize at least the dangerous incidents that pose a threat of a nuclear catastrophe," Rudenko said.