MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia is studying Nicaragua's request for the production of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Nicaragua invited Russia "a couple of months ago" to launch Russia's CoviVac vaccine production at the joint medical enterprise Mechnikov, Lavrov recalled at a joint press conference with the Nicaraguan foreign minister.

"This is not an easy question, as the enterprise produces vaccines against influenza, its capacities are loaded with these vaccines, which are not only distributed in Nicaragua, but also delivered to Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador.

The enterprise produces around 30 million [vaccine] doses during influenza epidemics. Apart from that, CoviVac production capacities are not very big yet, and Russia's demand for the vaccine is not fully satisfied yet ... Taking all this into account, we are studying the request regarding the possibility to launch the production of a Russian vaccine in Nicaragua. I think there will be some clarity soon. We are fully in favor from the political point of view," Lavrov explained.