Russia Studying Western Weapons During Special Military Operation - Kremlin Spokesman

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia is studying Western-made weapons that Ukraine uses during the armed conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for weapons, they have good weapons in the West. There are bad ones, there are ones that do not meet those conditions, there are very dangerous weapons, there are high-tech ones. So we are studying all this during the special military operation," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He said it is very difficult to compare the military potential of Russia and Ukraine.

"Why are the Russians moving so slowly? Because Russia is not waging war, we are not waging war. Waging war is a completely different thing, it is the complete destruction of infrastructure, cities and so on.

We do not do this. We work to save infrastructure and try to save people's lives," Peskov said.

Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supply to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.