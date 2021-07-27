UrduPoint.com
Russia Submits Draft Convention On Countering Cybercrime To UN

Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

Russia has submitted the world's first-ever draft convention on countering cybercrime and criminal use of cryptocurrency to the United Nations, the Prosecutor General's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russia has submitted the world's first-ever draft convention on countering cybercrime and criminal use of cryptocurrency to the United Nations, the Prosecutor General's office said on Tuesday.

"Russia submitted to the UN special committee a draft convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes .... The draft takes into account modern challenges and threats in the field of international information security, including the criminal use of cryptocurrency," the office said in a statement.

The draft convention also "introduces new elements of crimes committed using information and communication," including sharing of falsified medical products, drug trafficking, involvement of minors in the commission of illegal acts dangerous to their life and health, and others, according to the prosecutor general's office.

"The draft expands the scope of international cooperation in extradition and legal assistance in criminal matters, including the identification, seizure, confiscation and recovery of assets," the office added.

