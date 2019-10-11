Russia Submits Draft Resolution on Enhancing Arms Control at UNGA - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia introduced a draft resolution on strengthening the existing arms control system at an informal session of the UN General Assembly First Committee, Russian Foreign Ministry Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department Director Vladimir Ermakov told Sputnik.

"We have just introduced the resolution," Ermakov said on Thursday evening.

The draft resolution aims to consolidate the international community in preserving and enhancing the arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation architecture.

It urges United Nations member states to fully implement and maintain existing agreements in the arms control system and emphasizes the importance of designing additional confidence-building measures in the context of existing treaties.

In addition, the draft resolution calls as necessary conducting a serious assessment of actions that undermine the relevant agreements and, therefore, have a negative impact on international security.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the plans to submit such a resolution.