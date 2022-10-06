UrduPoint.com

Russia Submits Objections In Ukraine Case Disputing Genocide Allegations - ICJ

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Russia has sent in its preliminary objections to the case brought forward by Ukraine regarding claims it had been committing genocide, the International Justice Court stated on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia has sent in its preliminary objections to the case brought forward by Ukraine regarding claims it had been committing genocide, the International Justice Court stated on Monday.

"NEWS: on 3 October 2022, the Russian Federation submitted preliminary objections in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (#Ukraine v. #Russia) before the #ICJ," the court tweeted.

Ukraine had filed an application instituting proceedings with the United Nations court, based in the Hague, on February 26, two days after the start of Russia's military operation in the country.

The application, which appeals to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, disputes Russian claims that Ukraine had been perpetrating a genocide in the Donbas region, providing legal grounds for its intervention to support the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia categorically denies accusations by Kiev it committed war crimes on Ukrainian territory, and pointed out that Russia is not a party to the ICC.

