UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Submits UNGA Declaration On Solidarity In Fighting COVID-19 - Mission To UN

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Russia Submits UNGA Declaration on Solidarity in Fighting COVID-19 - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia has submitted for the consideration of the UN General Assembly a Declaration calling for solidarity among the member states amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Russian Mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday.

"On 26 March 2020, the Russian Federation submitted to the UN General Assembly an initiative to adopt a UNGA Declaration on solidarity in countering the coronavirus," the statement said.

The text of the declaration calls on UN member states to abandon political and economic controversies, including raising of trade barriers, the imposition of export restrictions and the adoption of unilateral sanctions that hinder access to healthcare services and medicines amid the pandemic.

It also recognizes the role of the World Health Organization is combating the pandemic and implies the commitment of countries to cooperate and provide all necessary assistance to it, contain the spread of COVID-19, develop vaccines and mitigate the negative effects to the global economy, especially in the most vulnerable nations.

The draft further stresses its "profound solidarity" with the most affected countries and emphasizes the need to counter any COVID-19-related stigmatization of people and states.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia March 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

2 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

2 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

2 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

2 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.