UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russia has introduced a resolution at the UN Security Council to extend Syria's cross-border mechanism for at least six months to be able to deliver aid via one border crossing, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday.

Norway and Ireland introduced a resolution earlier to extend the mechanism for a year through two crossing points from Turkey and Iraq.

"Russia introduced its own resolution on Syria's cross-border mechanism extending one crossing for six months with a possibility of further extension after a Secretary-General's report and analysis," the source said. "The draft also includes the support for cross-line deliveries [from within Syria] and help to Syria to overcome the COVID-19 crisis."

The source said the voting on the draft resolution will take place on Friday.