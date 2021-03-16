UrduPoint.com
Russia Submitted All Documents For COVID-19 Vaccine Registration In EU - Kremlin

Russia has submitted all the necessary documents to register its coronavirus vaccine in the European Union, and relevant effort continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, also warning against politicizing the vaccine issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia has submitted all the necessary documents to register its coronavirus vaccine in the European Union, and relevant effort continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, also warning against politicizing the vaccine issue.

Early this month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was launching the rolling review of the registration dossier of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The EMA is to test the vaccine for compliance with EU effectiveness, safety and quality standards.

"Europe is to provide an update, we have submitted all documents, and relevant effort continues," Peskov told reporters, asked if some new information was available regarding Sputnik V approval in Europe.

Russia firmly opposes politicization of the vaccine issue, as it believes there should be as many vaccines as possible "to give every country, including poor countries, an opportunity to inoculate population," the Kremlin spokesman continued, also noting that immunization campaigns are the only way to stop the pandemic.

"We are totally against pressure, we are totally against competition between vaccines, as we believe all countries should pool effort together in order to vaccinate as many people as possible. The whole world is interested in it, and selfish attempts to force countries to reject some vaccines have no prospects and run counter to people's interests," Peskov said, asked which countries were trying to force other nations to reject the Russian vaccine.

