Russia Submitted Documents for EpiVacCorona Vaccine Approval to WHO - Public Health Chief

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, submitted all documents related to Russia's second coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, and is awaiting authorization, Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova said.

"On December 8, we sent documents related to one more Russian vaccine, EpiVacCorona, to the WHO, and we await the WHO's decision," Popova said at a conference on infectious diseases.