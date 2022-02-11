Russia Submitted Request to Expand Consular Presence in Canada, Got No Clear Answer- Envoy

Russia has submitted an official request to increase its consular presence in Canada, but so for has not received a clear response, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia has submitted an official request to increase its consular presence in Canada, but so for has not received a clear response, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"The request for the expansion of our consular presence has been officially submitted to the Canadian side, but so far there is no clear answer," Stepanov said. "We continue our dialogue with the Canadian Foreign Ministry. It is too early to talk about the timing of any decision. But the issue needs to be resolved."

Stepanov told Sputnik in November that Russia needs a wider consular presence in Canada and is going to work with the Canadian authorities to explore the possibility of opening a diplomatic mission in Vancouver.

Russia has a consular section of the embassy in Ottawa, as well as consulates in Montreal and Toronto. In addition, after the coronavirus pandemic hiatus, it is resuming visits of consular officers to cities with a large Russian community such as Vancouver, Halifax, Windsor, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg, he said.

"Canada is a big country. Many of our fellow citizens and compatriots live in its western part and experience difficulties in obtaining consular services," Stepanov said. "The closest consulate to British Columbia is in Toronto, some 4,000 km away. You won't get by on consular officers' visits alone. Opening a mission in a convenient proximity to the places of the densest residence of our community is a top-priority practical task."

Stepanov, who led the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department since 2016, was appointed as ambassador to Canada in March.

Stepanov joined the Foreign Ministry in 1994 and has since served in several roles, including as political and military counselor for the Russian Embassy in the United States.