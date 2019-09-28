Russia Submitting Draft Resolution on Strengthening Arms Control System to UNGA - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russia is submitting to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on strengthening the arms control system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"I would like to announce today that at the current session of the General Assembly we are submitting a draft resolution on strengthening and developing the system of agreements on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

I invite everyone to join constructive talks," Lavrov said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

"The approval of the resolution would be an important contribution to creating conditions for successful holding of a fresh review conference on the implementation of the NPT next year," the minister stressed.