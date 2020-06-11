UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Successfully Implements Intergovernmental Deals With Slovenia - Accounts Chamber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia's Accounts Chamber and the Court of Audit of Slovenia conducted checks of the implementation of two intergovernmental agreements in the sphere of culture, science and education.

The Russian Accounts Chamber said Russia, as shown by the audit, was fulfilling its obligations. The country is establishing contacts and expanding cooperation between creative, cultural, educational, scientific and professional organizations of the two states.

"For nine years, the Russian center held a series of events aimed at familiarizing the Slovenian public with our history, science and culture.

The most important of them was implemented in collaboration with the Russian Embassy in Slovenia and the Russian Historical Society," auditor Valery Bogomolov said at a board meeting.

"It was  the opening of the Eternal Flame at the monument to the Sons of Russia and Soviet Union, who died on Slovenian soil during the First and Second World wars. It was lit on September 1, 2019, on the day of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II," Bogomolov said.

