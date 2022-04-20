Russia Successfully Launches ICBM Sarmat From Plesetsk Spaceport - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia successfully conducted the first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Sarmat within the framework of state trials, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today, at 15:12 Moscow time (12:12 GMT), at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region, a Sarmat fixed-based intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from a silo launcher. The launch tasks were completed in full. Design characteristics were confirmed at all stages of its flight. The training warheads arrived in a planned area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula," the ministry said.

It specified that "this launch is the first in the program of state trials."

The defense ministry clarified that flight tests of a promising heavy-class missile with a multiple reentry vehicle made it possible to assess the correctness of the schematic design and technical solutions laid down during the creation of the Sarmat missile system.

"After the completion of the trials program, the Sarmat missile system will go into service with the Strategic Missile Forces.

In the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, work is underway to prepare the head missile regiment for re-equipment with the new missile system," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian army on the successful test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the head of state noted that it has no analogues in the world.

"Dear comrades, I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. This is a great, significant event in the development of promising weapons systems for the Russian army. The new system has the highest performance characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern anti-missile defense systems. There are no similar systems in the world and the will be no for a long time," Putin said during a video conference call on Wednesday.

Sarmat will ensure the security of Russia and make think those who are trying to threaten it, he said.