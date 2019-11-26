Russia successfully launches military satellite

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia's Soyuz-2.1v light-class carrier rocket has successfully put a military satellite into orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The rocket lifted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk Region at 20:52 p.m.

local time (1752 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.

The satellite is meant to monitor the functioning of other satellites and take pictures of the Earth's surface, it said.

This is the fifth launch of the Soyuz-2 launch vehicle carried out this year from the Plesetsk. The previous launch was carried out on Sept. 26.