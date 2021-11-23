Russia Successfully Resists US Pressure - Chinese Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is successfully countering US military threats, demonstrating high economic growth, and has achieved success in the fight against coronavirus, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said during a working meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia is successfully countering US military threats, demonstrating high economic growth, and has achieved success in the fight against coronavirus, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said during a working meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"In Russia, we also see a very favorable trend in the development of the social and economic area. You have made great strides in the fight against coronavirus. You have successfully resisted pressure and deterrence from the United States, as well as military threats from the United States," Wei said during the talks which took place on Tuesday via video link.

"We know that the projected economic growth of Russia for the current year is about 4.7%. We, of course, as your great friends, are very pleased with such successes," the Chinese minister added.

Wei stressed that his country "in this special year", when celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, also achieved "special successes."

"We have completely resisted pressure and containment from the United States. We have overcome the consequences of the coronavirus. And we have also restored economic growth," the Chinese minister said.