MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a successful group strike with high-precision sea-based weapons at ammunition storage sites of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with high-precision long-range sea-based weapons at the storage sites of the Ukrainian military ammunition. The aim of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the ministry said.