Open Menu

Russia Successfully Strikes Ukraine's Arms Depots With Long-Range Weapons - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Successfully Strikes Ukraine's Arms Depots With Long-Range Weapons - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a successful group strike with high-precision sea-based weapons at ammunition storage sites of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with high-precision long-range sea-based weapons at the storage sites of the Ukrainian military ammunition. The aim of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

38 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World