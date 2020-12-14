Russia Successfully Test-Launched Angara A-5 Heavy Carrier - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket with a payload simulator was successfully test-launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north, the defense ministry said on Monday.

"The operational crew of the aerospace forces' space forces conducted a test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket with a mass-size evaluation payload model," the ministry said in a statement.

The rocket was launched at 08:50 Moscow time (05:50) from the Plesetsk spaceport, the ministry specified.

All pre-launch operations and the launch itself were conducted regularly, the Russian ministry went on to say, adding that ground units of the aerospace forces were monitoring the flight.

"At the estimated time, 08:50 Moscow time, ground units of the aerospace forces' ... Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre started tracking Angara A-5," the statement read on.