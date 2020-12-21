Russia Successfully Tested Airborne Assault Vehicle With High-Precision Weapons - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's new combat transport helicopter Mi-8AMTSh-VN has been recently successfully tested, confirming its strike and assault capabilities and qualities of an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik on Monday.

"In recent tests, the prototype Mi-8AMTSh-VN fired guided missiles of the Ataka-VM system at targets imitating enemy armored vehicles. The firing was assessed as successful," the source said.

The helicopter also used free-flight rocket and cannons in suspended underwing units, the source added.

According to the source, the Mi-8AMTSh-VN can be considered "a truly multifunctional machine for performing strike, assault and airborne transport missions."

"In fact, it confirmed its qualities of an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle," the source stressed.