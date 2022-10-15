Russia Successfully Uses 'Penicillin' Artillery Reconnaissance System in Ukraine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russia's latest acoustic artillery reconnaissance systems "Penicillin" have confirmed their effectiveness in Ukraine, including in the fight against NATO artillery supplied to Ukrainian troops, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Several artillery reconnaissance systems 1B76 'Penicillin' have been tested in combat conditions in Ukraine.

The systems have demonstrated high efficiency in the framework of counter-battery combat with the artillery of the Ukrainian troops, including NATO countries' artillery systems used by the Ukrainian forces," the source said.

The Russian "Penicillin" systems use seismic and acoustic sensors to detect and locate enemy artillery. The acoustic-thermal artillery reconnaissance system is mounted on Kamaz chassis and locates enemy fire within no more than 5 seconds.