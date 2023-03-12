Russia, Sudan Could Switch to Settlements in National Currencies - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) The Central banks of Sudan and Russia are in talks on the possibility of using national currencies in mutual settlements, Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Hassan Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj told Sputnik.

"Russia has suggested to Sudan to use a system of financial transactions, in which we would use national currencies. This issue is being discussed by the central banks of both countries, we will see if this is possible. This is largely a technical issue: the central banks will study this issue, see how it actually works, and in the near future we should see the result," Sirraj said.