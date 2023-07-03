Open Menu

Russia, Sudan Discussing Extraction Of Gold, Rare Metals - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Russia, Sudan Discussing Extraction of Gold, Rare Metals - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Russia and Sudan are holding talks on joint ventures for the extraction of gold and rare earth metals, Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, told Sputnik.

"We are talking about joint ventures, and they (the negotiations) are ongoing. And not only Sudan and Russia are participating in them, but also other countries," Agar said.

