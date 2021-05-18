Russia, Sudan in Contact on Creating Military Base on Red Sea - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia and Sudan continue contacts on an agreement on the creation of a military base on the Red Sea, both sides have an interest in the project, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"They do not ratify, because the Sudanese parliament, as I understand it, is not working yet. Contacts are underway, mutual interest was shown in discussing this project, it is very important for ensuring security and stability in this region. There is interest on both sides," Bogdanov said.

Al Arabiya broadcaster earlier reported, citing a source, that Sudan was freezing the agreement on the creation of a Russian military base on the Red Sea, which was signed with the previous authorities.

It also said that Khartoum was suspending any new deployment of Russian troops at the Flamingo naval base. The agreement, according to the channel's source, is suspended pending its approval by the parliament, the Sudanese Sovereign Council or the country's government.

Following this, the Russian Embassy in Khartoum said that the allegations of the suspension of the agreement on the creation of a Russian naval base did not correspond to reality.

The agreement to create a Russian naval post in Sudan was announced in November 2020. According to the document, the maximum number of personnel of the naval base will not exceed 300 people. No more than four Russian ships will be able to stay there at the same time.