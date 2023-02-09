Russia, Sudan Ratifying Agreement on Logistics Support Point for Russian Navy - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The agreement between Russia and Sudan on the establishment of a logistics center for the Russian Navy in Sudan is now in the process of ratification, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for the agreement on the establishment of a logistics support center for the Russian Navy in Sudan, it is now in the process of ratification," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq.