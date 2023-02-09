UrduPoint.com

Russia, Sudan Ratifying Agreement On Logistics Support Point For Russian Navy - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russia, Sudan Ratifying Agreement on Logistics Support Point for Russian Navy - Lavrov

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The agreement between Russia and Sudan on the establishment of a logistics center for the Russian Navy in Sudan is now in the process of ratification, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for the agreement on the establishment of a logistics support center for the Russian Navy in Sudan, it is now in the process of ratification," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq.

Related Topics

Russia Sudan Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

9 minutes ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

23 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

59 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.