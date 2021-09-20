Russia, Sudan Still in Military Negotiations on Naval Logistics Base in Red Sea - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian and Sudanese military agencies continue negotiations on the creation of a naval logistics base for Russian warships in the Red Sea, Russia's deputy defense minister has recently paid a visit to the North African Country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"You should ask our military. They were engaged in negotiations, Russia's deputy defense minister traveled there," Bogdanov told reporters, asked about progress in the negotiations with Sudan.