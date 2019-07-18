Russia Suggested Different Ways to Solve Visa Issues With US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia suggested different ways to solve visa issues with the United States and is interested in normal relations with Washington, the Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters Wednesday.

"We suggested different ways...

multiple times," Antonov said on Wednesday. "We are interested in normal, pragmatic relations with the USA, in a normal situation in the area of visa problems."

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed US media allegations that Russia denied visas for US teachers working in Moscow as a blatant lie.