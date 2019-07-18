UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Suggested Different Ways To Solve Visa Issues With US - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

Russia Suggested Different Ways to Solve Visa Issues With US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia suggested different ways to solve visa issues with the United States and is interested in normal relations with Washington, the Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters Wednesday.

"We suggested different ways...

multiple times," Antonov said on Wednesday. "We are interested in normal, pragmatic relations with the USA, in a normal situation in the area of visa problems."

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed US media allegations that Russia denied visas for US teachers working in Moscow as a blatant lie.

Related Topics

USA Moscow Russia Washington United States Visa Media

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

2 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

2 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

3 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

3 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

3 hours ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.