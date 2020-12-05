UrduPoint.com
Russia Suggests Boosting Int'l Effort To Resume Direct Palestine-Israel Talks - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:08 AM

Russia Suggests Boosting Int'l Effort to Resume Direct Palestine-Israel Talks - Lavrov

The international community should work on resumption of direct Israel-Palestine talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The international community should work on resumption of direct Israel-Palestine talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is necessary to consolidate international efforts for swift resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations," Lavrov said in his address to the Rome Med 2020 conference.

Meanwhile, Israel should refrain from any unilateral actions, such as "the sharply increased settlement activity and illegal practice of demolishing Palestinian homes in the West Bank," Lavrov said.

