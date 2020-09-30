UrduPoint.com
Russia Suggests Convening Middle East Quartet Ministerial Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) During a teleconference of special representatives of the Quartet of international mediators on the middle East settlement, Russia suggested convening a Quartet meeting at the ministerial level with the involvement of the League of Arab States (LAS), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that on Tuesday, on the initiative of the Russian side, a "teleconference was held by special representatives of the Quartet of international mediators on Middle East settlement involving Russia (V.K. Safronkov), the United States (A. Berkowitz), the UN (N. Mladenov ) and the European Union (S. Terstal)."

"The participants reviewed the situation in the Middle East settlement. The Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering support for efforts to achieve a comprehensive Middle East settlement and normalization in this context of relations between the Arab states and Israel," it said.

During the teleconference, the parties noted that a comprehensive stabilization of the regional situation would be impossible without resolving the long-standing Palestinian-Israeli conflict in line with the two-state solution.

"Taking into account the 75th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian side made a proposal to convene a Quartet meeting at the ministerial level with the involvement of the League of Arab States, which would allow coordinating collective efforts in the interest of ensuring a comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East," the ministry said.

