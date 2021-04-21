Russia Suggests Joint Production of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine in Bangladesh - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia, as part of a joint production agreement, has offered Bangladesh to produce the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with local pharmaceutical firms, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said.

"We agreed with them [Russia] on co-production [of the vaccine]...

though it's not finalized yet," Momen told BSS in a recent interview.

Russia is expected to provide the technology and Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies will produce the vaccine.

According to Bangladesh's Health Ministry, more than 723,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, with over 621,000 recoveries and about 10,400 related deaths.