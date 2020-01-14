UrduPoint.com
Russia Suggests To Hold Second Round Of Talks On Libyan Crisis - GNA Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:49 PM

The foreign minister of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taher Siala, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Russian side had expressed its intentions to continue efforts to hold a second round of talks on the Libyan crisis settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The foreign minister of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taher Siala, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Russian side had expressed its intentions to continue efforts to hold a second round of talks on the Libyan crisis settlement.

Negotiations between the Libyan National Army (LNA) leader, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj took place on Monday in Moscow under Russian and Turkish auspices. However, Haftar left the Russian capital without signing a ceasefire agreement, instead requesting extra time to review the draft deal, while Sarraj and Libya's High Council chairman, Khalid al-Mishri, signed the agreement.

"[Russian representatives] said that they would continue their attempts [to hold talks]," Siala said when asked whether Russia's Foreign Ministry informed them on potentially holding a second round of talks.

