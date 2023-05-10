Russia Suggests Working Out Plan to Restore Syria-Turkey Logistic Communications - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russia has suggested discussing the restoration of transport and logistic communications between Syria and Turkey at a quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It also seems important to begin discussing the restoration of the interrupted transport and logistics links between the two neighboring countries (Turkey and Syria) and the resumption of trade and economic interaction without any barriers," Lavrov said at the meeting.