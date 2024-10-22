Open Menu

Russia Summons German Ambassador Over NATO Baltic Sea Base: Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic Sea base: ministry

Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had summoned Germany's ambassador over to protest over a new NATO naval command centre on the Baltic Sea

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had summoned Germany's ambassador over to protest over a new NATO naval command centre on the Baltic Sea.

Germany on Monday inaugurated the centre to boost defence readiness in the Baltic Sea region as Russia pursues its Ukraine offensive.

The Russian ministry said it expressed a "decisive protest" to the ambassador over the creation of the centre in Rostock.

It said in a statement that "In Washington, Brussels and Berlin, they must realise that the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have the most negative consequences".

Moscow warned that this "will not remain without a corresponding response from the Russian side".

The foreign ministry also said the new centre was a "blatant breach" of the treaty on the reunification of Germany in 1990 that said no foreign armed forces would be deployed in the area.

The centre in the port city of Rostock will be led by a German admiral and manned by staff from 11 other NATO countries.

It will aim to "coordinate naval activities in the region" and provide NATO with a "maritime situation picture in the Baltic Sea region around the clock", according to the German defence forces, according to Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

bur/tw

Related Topics

NATO Protest Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington German Germany Brussels Rostock Berlin From

Recent Stories

Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

9 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

9 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

9 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

39 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

39 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

39 minutes ago
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

39 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

15 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

15 minutes ago
 Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions Lea ..

Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions League campaign

15 minutes ago
 PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

15 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World