Russia Summons German Ambassador Over NATO Baltic Sea Base: Ministry
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had summoned Germany's ambassador over to protest over a new NATO naval command centre on the Baltic Sea
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had summoned Germany's ambassador over to protest over a new NATO naval command centre on the Baltic Sea.
Germany on Monday inaugurated the centre to boost defence readiness in the Baltic Sea region as Russia pursues its Ukraine offensive.
The Russian ministry said it expressed a "decisive protest" to the ambassador over the creation of the centre in Rostock.
It said in a statement that "In Washington, Brussels and Berlin, they must realise that the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have the most negative consequences".
Moscow warned that this "will not remain without a corresponding response from the Russian side".
The foreign ministry also said the new centre was a "blatant breach" of the treaty on the reunification of Germany in 1990 that said no foreign armed forces would be deployed in the area.
The centre in the port city of Rostock will be led by a German admiral and manned by staff from 11 other NATO countries.
It will aim to "coordinate naval activities in the region" and provide NATO with a "maritime situation picture in the Baltic Sea region around the clock", according to the German defence forces, according to Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.
bur/tw
Recent Stories
Police arrest outlaws
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions League campaign
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold39 minutes ago
-
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go39 minutes ago
-
US 'very close' to soft landing, IMF chief economist says28 minutes ago
-
US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment28 minutes ago
-
US, Europe economies diverge after pandemic as war rages28 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 UK prisoners get early release to ease prison crisis3 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 13 killed in Israel strike near south Beirut hospital3 hours ago
-
Erdogan vows to pursue late cleric Gulen's followers3 hours ago
-
Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli PM's residence3 hours ago
-
Activists say over 50 killed in two days of Sudan battles3 hours ago
-
Erdogan vows to pursue late cleric Gulen's followers3 hours ago
-
Ukraine peace talks with Russia 'depend' on US election: Zelensky3 hours ago