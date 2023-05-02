UrduPoint.com

Russia Summons Polish Envoy Over Embassy School Closure

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

Russia on Tuesday summoned the Polish embassy's charge d'affaires after Warsaw closed a school run by the Russian embassy, with Moscow decrying the move as a "cynical" violation of diplomatic norms

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Russia on Tuesday summoned the Polish embassy's charge d'affaires after Warsaw closed a school run by the Russian embassy, with Moscow decrying the move as a "cynical" violation of diplomatic norms.

Poland and Russia have historically had tense relations, which have plummeted even further since the Ukraine offensive.

Moscow has promised a tough response after Warsaw on Saturday seized the building of the school, which educates the children of Russian diplomats.

Poland says the school was operating without a legal basis and that the building belongs to the city of Warsaw.

The Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned Polish diplomat Jacek Sladewski to express a "strong protest" over the "cynical" closure of the school.

"Polish authorities brazenly put children studying in a school on the street," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Warsaw

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

43 seconds ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

12 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

12 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

12 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

12 minutes ago
 APTPMA demands continuity of subsidy on Gas/RLNG f ..

APTPMA demands continuity of subsidy on Gas/RLNG for textile industry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.