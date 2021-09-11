Russia Summons US Ambassador Over 'election Interference'
Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:11 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia's foreign ministry said Friday it summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over election interference as the country is set to hold parliamentary polls later this month.
"There is one reason -- interference into Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.