Russia Summons US Ambassador Over 'election Interference'

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:11 AM

Russia summons US ambassador over 'election interference'

Russia's foreign ministry said Friday it summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over election interference as the country is set to hold parliamentary polls later this month

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia's foreign ministry said Friday it summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over election interference as the country is set to hold parliamentary polls later this month.

"There is one reason -- interference into Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

