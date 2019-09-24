UrduPoint.com
Russia Summons US Deputy Ambassador Over Visa Denial To UNGA Delegation Members - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russia Summons US Deputy Ambassador Over Visa Denial to UNGA Delegation Members - Ryabkov

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow Bartle Gorman was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over the US refusal to issue visas for some members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow Bartle Gorman was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over the US refusal to issue visas for some members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said that nine members of the Russian delegation for the UNGA were refused US visas. She has also refuted Washington's claims that the Russian nationals have failed to timely submit necessary documents.

"The minister-counsellor, the head of the diplomatic mission in Russia, has been invited to the Foreign Ministry today. [The ministry] lodged a protest and handed the relevant note to him," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the issue would be raised during the ongoing session of the UN General Assembly.

"Washington's behavior on admitting representatives of the UN member states [into the United States] seems to us increasingly problematic, if not defiant," Ryabkov added.

