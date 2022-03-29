Russia Supplied 5,700 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargoes to Ukraine Since March 2 - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russia has supplied to Ukraine 5,700 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes since March 2, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Starting from March 2, the Russian Federation has already delivered 5,708.

3 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, carried out 676 humanitarian actions, including 21 in the past 24 hours in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kiev, Kharkov and Kherson regions, during which 300.3 tonnes of food, clothing, hygiene products and medicines were handed over to the civilian population," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said at a briefing.

He also said that on March 28, a total of 25 humanitarian events were being held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kiev, Chernigov, Kharkov and Kherson regions, during which 488 tonnes of essential supplies and food packages were handed over to the population, including baby food and vital medicines.