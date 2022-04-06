Russia Supplied 8,500 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargoes to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russia has supplied to Ukraine 8,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes since March 2, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Starting from March 2, the Russian Federation has already delivered 8,541.3 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, carried out 757 humanitarian actions, including seven in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Kherson Region over the past day, during which 449 tonnes of essentials, medicines and food were handed over to the civilian population," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

According to him, today three humanitarian events are being held in the Nikolayev and Kherson regions, during which 130 tonnes of essentials and food will be given to the population.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.