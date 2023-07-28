Russia Supplied Almost 10 Million Tonnes to Africa in 2023 - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia is increasing delivery of agriculture products to African countries, and supplied nearly 10 million tonnes of grain this year.

"Understanding the importance of an uninterrupted food supply for the socio-economic development and maintaining the political stability of African states, we are increasing the supply of agricultural products to Africa. So, in 2022, 11.5 million tonnes of grain were sent to African countries, and almost 10 million (were sent) in the first six months of this year alone," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit's plenary session.

The president added that Russia and Africa jointly oppose use of food and climate issues for unseemly purposes.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.