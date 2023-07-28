Open Menu

Russia Supplied Almost 10 Million Tonnes To Africa In 2023 - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Russia Supplied Almost 10 Million Tonnes to Africa in 2023 - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia is increasing delivery of agriculture products to African countries, and supplied nearly 10 million tonnes of grain this year.

"Understanding the importance of an uninterrupted food supply for the socio-economic development and maintaining the political stability of African states, we are increasing the supply of agricultural products to Africa. So, in 2022, 11.5 million tonnes of grain were sent to African countries, and almost 10 million (were sent) in the first six months of this year alone," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit's plenary session.

The president added that Russia and Africa jointly oppose use of food and climate issues for unseemly purposes.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Agriculture Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg July Media From Million

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

23 minutes ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

43 minutes ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

59 minutes ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World