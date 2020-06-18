UrduPoint.com
Russia Supplied South Africa With Systems For 15,000 COVID-19 Tests - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:50 AM

Russia Supplied South Africa With Systems for 15,000 COVID-19 Tests - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russia has supplied to South Africa, as humanitarian aid, a second batch of test systems for the detection of the novel coronavirus infection, overall, the Russian supplies are designed for 15,000 tests, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On June 11, the humanitarian cargo provided by [Russian consumer rights watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor free of charge to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus infection was handed over to the regional representative of South Africa's Health Ministry in the Western Cape," the ministry said.

"This is the second batch of Russian aid to South Africa (the previous one was sent in May), it contains 100 Russian test systems developed by Federal State Unitary Enterprise 'State Research Virology Center Vektor', as well as the necessary reagents for them," it said.

