MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia supplies weapons to 51 countries, it earned more than $15.5 billion on that in 2018 , Dmitry Shugayev, the director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said Wednesday.

"In 2018, we earned more than $15.5 billion... 51 countries," he said on the Rossiya 24 tv channel.