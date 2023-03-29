MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia continues to supply gas to Hungary in accordance with its obligations, and additional supplies are being carried out at the request of Budapest, the Russian Cabinet said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed on Tuesday with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto bilateral trade and energy supply cooperation.

"Russia continues to supply gas to Hungary in accordance with contractual obligations, as well as additional supplies at the request of the Hungarian side," the statement said.

Novak stressed that Hungary is an important partner of Russia in the field of oil supplies via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline .

"Hungary received 4.63 billion cubic meters of oil through the Transneft system in 2022," according to the Russian government.