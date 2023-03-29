UrduPoint.com

Russia Supplying Additional Gas To Hungary At Budapest's Request - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Russia Supplying Additional Gas to Hungary at Budapest's Request - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia continues to supply gas to Hungary in accordance with its obligations, and additional supplies are being carried out at the request of Budapest, the Russian Cabinet said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed on Tuesday with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto bilateral trade and energy supply cooperation.

"Russia continues to supply gas to Hungary in accordance with contractual obligations, as well as additional supplies at the request of the Hungarian side," the statement said.

Novak stressed that Hungary is an important partner of Russia in the field of oil supplies via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline .

"Hungary received 4.63 billion cubic meters of oil through the Transneft system in 2022," according to the Russian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Budapest Hungary Gas Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

23 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at Lon ..

Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at London home

39 minutes ago
 US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Bia ..

US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START-State ..

57 minutes ago
 UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Pl ..

UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Place Nuclear Weapons in Belarus ..

1 hour ago
 Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pe ..

Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris - Report ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.