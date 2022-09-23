Russia Supporting WHO Despite Its Politicization of Some Issues - Health Minister

Russia supports the role of the World Health Organization (WHO), but the organization politicizes some issues, which is unacceptable for its activity, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russia supports the role of the World Health Organization (WHO), but the organization politicizes some issues, which is unacceptable for its activity, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"We support the role of the WHO, but we see that sometimes the organization acts too slow, excessively politicizes some issues, which is unacceptable for its humanitarian mission. It is necessary to establish protocols of international cooperation," Murashko said at the 35th session of the Healthcare Cooperation Council of the Community of Independent States (CIS).

The coronavirus pandemic had been a tough challenge where there had been a lack of global financing, international cooperation, as well as information about outbreaks, the minister said, adding that Russia, on its part, had taken important steps, creating a system of emergency measures, which helped to prevent a worse scenario.

In May, a WHO resolution was adopted proposing that the Moscow office should be relocated. The draft document was initiated by over 35 member countries at Kiev's request in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Russian officials criticized the resolution, saying the WHO and medicine should be out of politics. As of now, the office continues its operations with no plans of leaving Russia.