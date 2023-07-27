Russia Supports African Union Becoming Part of G20 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia supports the African Union's involvement in international associations, and backs the initiative to grant Africa a seat at the G20, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Moscow expects such a decision to be made at the G20 summit in India in September.

"We support the involvement of the union in the work of leading international associations, and I recall that Russia was one of the first to respond positively... to the initiative to grant the African Union a full-fledged membership in the G20," Putin said at the meeting with Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani.

The Russian president added that Moscow expects G20 to make it's decision on the African Union's membership at the next summit in New Delhi.