MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Moscow supports ASEAN's approach to the settlement in Myanmar, the parties are unanimous in their rejection of external interference and sanctions, which only deepen the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He said some media outlets distortedly interpret the approaches of Russia and its friends in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the situation in Myanmar.

"ASEAN's leadership on the Myanmar track enjoys unconditional support from Russia. The provisions of the Five-Point Consensus, adopted thanks to the collective efforts of ASEAN partners, are consonant with the Russian position.

We fully share the theses on the need to end violence and display restraint by all conflicting parties, to establish a dialogue in order to stabilize the situation and achieve civil peace," Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesian newspaper Rakyat Merdeka.

He said the positions of Russia and ASEAN also coincide in rejection of unilateral sanctions, rhetoric of threats, attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Myanmar.

"We adhere to the general opinion about the destructive nature of such a policy, which leads to further polarization of society and intensification of internal contradictions," Lavrov said.