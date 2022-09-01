UrduPoint.com

Russia Supports Continuation Of OPEC+ Deal After 2022 - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Russia Supports Continuation of OPEC+ Deal After 2022 - Novak

Russia supports continuation of the OPEC+ deal after 2022, and the issue will be discussed by the alliance in fall, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia supports continuation of the OPEC+ deal after 2022, and the issue will be discussed by the alliance in fall, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We discussed this with our oil companies, and they also support it. I mean, the period after 2022.

Together with OPEC+ partners... in fall, we will probably discuss the extension of our cooperation," Novak told reporters.

The Russian official also said that making decision within the OPEC+ alliance monthly is justified due to market uncertainty, adding that this practice will likely continue at the next OPEC+ meeting on September 5.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Alliance September Market

Recent Stories

EU Opens Office in San Francisco to Liaise With Te ..

EU Opens Office in San Francisco to Liaise With Tech Giants

9 minutes ago
 IAEA Mission Managed to Collect Important Informat ..

IAEA Mission Managed to Collect Important Information at ZNPP - Grossi

10 minutes ago
 Twitter Testing New 'Edit Button' Feature

Twitter Testing New 'Edit Button' Feature

10 minutes ago
 Indus Highway connecting to Nasirabad opened after ..

Indus Highway connecting to Nasirabad opened after minister's assurances to floo ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Deliver Oil to Countries That Will ..

Russia Will Not Deliver Oil to Countries That Will Support Price Cap - Novak

10 minutes ago
 MD Utility Stores Corporation visits ration bags d ..

MD Utility Stores Corporation visits ration bags disbursement centre, checks qua ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.