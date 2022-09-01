Russia Supports Continuation of OPEC+ Deal After 2022 - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia supports continuation of the OPEC+ deal after 2022, and the issue will be discussed by the alliance in fall, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We discussed this with our oil companies, and they also support it. I mean, the period after 2022.

Together with OPEC+ partners... in fall, we will probably discuss the extension of our cooperation," Novak told reporters.

The Russian official also said that making decision within the OPEC+ alliance monthly is justified due to market uncertainty, adding that this practice will likely continue at the next OPEC+ meeting on September 5.