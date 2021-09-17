UrduPoint.com

Russia Supports Convening Afghanistan Donor Conference Within UN - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) consider it important to restore infrastructure but it is difficult for them to do it on their own, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that Moscow supports the convening of Afghanistan donor conference within the United Nations.

"According to the statements of Taliban themselves, they consider the reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure in the country an important task. Obviously, everyone understands this, and in Afghanistan, they understand that the Taliban themselves are unlikely to do this, therefore Russia supports the idea of convening representatives of the international donor conference on Afghanistan," Putin told the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.

